Carly Rae Jepsen Films Music Video For Her New Single with Tom Hanks & Justin Bieber

We haven’t heard much from Carly Rae Jepsen since her hit single “Call Me Maybe.” Yeah the one that stayed stuck in your head for weeks. Well the singer is back with a new single, and she filmed the music video with actor Tom Hanks and Justin Bieber. Click here to see clips from the set of the video
100.9
,
100.9 Indianapolis
,
broadway
,
Call me Maybe
,
Call Me Maybe Singer
,
Canadian Singer
,
Carly Rae Jepsen
,
Carly Rae Jepsen new single
,
Cinderella
,
e news
,
I Really Like You
,
justin bieber
,
Justin Bieber Music Video
,
Music NOW
,
music video
,
Oscar Nominated Actor
,
Oscar Winner
,
Pop Singer
,
pop star
,
radionow
,
radionow 100.9
,
radionow indianapolis
,
tom hanks
,
TOP 40
Also On RadioNOW 100.9: