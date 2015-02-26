Entertainment News
Carly Rae Jepsen Films Music Video For Her New Single with Tom Hanks & Justin Bieber

We haven’t heard much from Carly Rae Jepsen since her hit single “Call Me Maybe.” Yeah the one that stayed stuck in your head for weeks. Well the singer is back with a new single, and she filmed the music video with actor Tom Hanks and Justin Bieber. Click here to see clips from the set of the video 

Playlist
