Bobbi Kristina Out of Coma But Still on Life Support

'The Houstons: On Our Own' Series Premiere Party

Dave Kotinsky

Getty

People reported today that doctors have begun easing Bobbi Kristina out of her medically-induced coma, but she remains on life support.  According to the report, the process involves slowly reducing the medications used to keep her in the coma, and could help her medical team gauge her responsiveness and determine how well she may improve.  However, there are no signs yet that Bobbi Kristina’s condition has made any major improvements.

Bobbi Kristina was found unresponsive in the bathtub in her home near Atlanta on January 31, a scenario baring an eerie and uncanny resemblance to the one in which her mother, Whitney Houston, was found in Los Angeles in 2012. With the similarities between the two cases and the fact that Bobbi Kristina’s incident occurred just weeks before the two-year anniversary of her mother’s death, many have speculated as to what may have led to this unfortunate turn of events for the 21 year old.

Bobbi Kristina’s father, Bobby Brown, has been a constant presence by her bedside since she was rushed to the hospital, and earlier this week postponed his Australian tour dates with Naughty by Nature so that he could remain with her.

Bobbi Kristina Out of Coma But Still on Life Support was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Bobbi Kristina , bobby brown , whitney houston

Playlist
