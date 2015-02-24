Nick Gordon Blasts Bobby Brown & The Browns For Being Greedy On Twitter

The drama surrounding Bobbi Kristina has gotten nastier. Nick Gordon has had a lot to say about her father Bobby Brown on Twitter.
Nick and Bobby have been going back and forth about visitation while Bobbi remains in a medically induced coma ever since she was found face-down, unconscious in a bathtub last month.
If there was anything that Nick could change about his reaction to the emergency, he said it would be one thing in particular.
Since then, a criminal investigation has begun in the incident that led to her accident. Meanwhile, there has been chaos and sadness at the hospital as her family members congregated to watch over her. At one point, a fight even broke out among the Browns. According to Nick, however, it’s surprising to see any of them there—especially Bobby!
It’s been about three weeks since Nick has seen Bobbi. There have been reports that he is begging for permission to visit her hospital room, insisting that hearing his voice will get her to snap out of her medically induced coma. Bobby’s lawyers claimed that his pleas for access to Bobbi are simply for show, in a statement, “Obviously Mr. Gordon is not as desperate to visit Bobbi Kristina as he wants the world to believe. At least not desperate enough to inform Bobby Brown, in writing, what happened to Bobbi Kristina.”
However, Nick fired back on Twitter to let his followers know that he’s shown up to the medical facility, where Bobbi’s being held. More than that, he also accused Bobby’s family of trying to scare him away.
In Nick’s opinion, neither Bobby nor the other Browns would be making such a fuss if a fortune wasn’t at stake. That’s the only reason that he believes Bobby is staying by his daughter’s side now.
