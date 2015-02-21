Entertainment News
‘I Love New York’ Reality Star Dies After Battle With Colon Cancer

Former I Love New York star Ahmad Givens has passed away after suffering a long battle with cancer. Givens, known as “Real” who went on to have his own spin-off series Real Chance of Love with his brother, dies Friday night after a visit from his family. TMZ is reporting Givens’ brother Kamal aka “Chance”, stated the reality star’s health deteriorated when he fell last month and became bedridden since then.

MUST READ: SAD NEWS: ‘Real Chance Of Love’ Star Diagnosed With Cancer

The reality star was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer in 2013. Givens then proceeded to undergo surgery where his health started to improve. Last year the cancer returned and Givens started chemotherapy treatments. According to Kamal, on Friday night his brother started to have issues with his speech and eyesight while his family paid him a visit. Givens’ loves ones knew it was only a matter of time before he succumbed to the illness. Hours later Givens died. Kamal shared a touching message online about his brother where he stated:

By to my favorite guy in this whole world be in peace we love you forever bro I’ll see you one day soon we shall dance again in God’s kindom forever and ever bro words can’t describe my pain world pray for me!

‘I Love New York’ Reality Star Dies After Battle With Colon Cancer was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Ahmad Givens , Real and Chance , Real Chance of Love

