Lil Wayne’s Done With Birdman: A Timeline Of The Cash Money Dispute

Getty

The latest saga in the Lil Wayne vs. Cash Money dispute has unraveled in a new Weezy interview with Rolling Stone.

In the interview, Lil Wayne admits that he and Birdman are not on speaking terms, something that once seemed impossible to fathom. “I have no words,” Wayne says. “I’m super-numb to it, to tell you the truth.” When he says he has no words, he’s talking about the $51 million lawsuit that he reportedly filed against Birdman’s label.

“That’s a legal matter, homeboy,” he says when asked about the lawsuit.

In the revealing piece, Wayne also acknowledges that Tha Carter V is finished, but that it will not be released anytime soon due to the Cash Money conflict. “It’s super-done,” he explains. “Cake baked, icing on top, name on top, candles lit. I would have released it yesterday if I could. But it’s a dead subject right now. It’s a jewel in the safe. It’s that stash-house money.”

Instead of Tha Carter’s fifth installment, fans can look forward to more music from Wayne. He says he won’t retire, despite what he’s said in the past. And he also plans on dropping The Free Weezy Album, a free project that he plans to unleash in March. Its title acts as an advertisement for two reasons: it’ll be free, and as a call for freedom from a label at which he feels like a prisoner.

This is the latest page in an ongoing feud. Here’s a look at a timeline of how this all unraveled.

December 2014

In December, Lil Wayne shocked the world when he dropped several revealing bombs in tweet form. In that series of Twitter posts, Wayne said Baby and Cash Money Records refused to release Tha Carter V and that he wants off the label. He also added that he wanted nothing to do with the imprint and that he and his creativity remained prisoners under the label.

That same month, it was reported that Wayne would likely be taking Birdman to court over their label dispute. Around this time, Weezy’s manager Cortez Bryant tried to diffuse the matter, though he would later back Wayne in the feud, also.

January 2015

In January, it was reported that Birdman wouldn’t let Wayne’s contract go easily. Shortly after this, Weezy’s manager Bryant weighed in. “Wayne carried Cash Money on his back for over 10 years when he could have left and did this on his own,” he continued. “The most loyal person I know on earth! He don’t deserve the shit he’s going through at this point in the game.”

Last month, Wayne also made headlines with his “CoCo” freestyle. On the song, Weezy appeared to address the issue with a few lines. “I don’t want no problems, I just want my money,” was certainly one line that raised eyebrows when it dropped. But more than that, Wayne made things clear with this line: “All I got is Young Money, no more Cash, nigga.”

Late in January, Wayne reportedly filed a lawsuit against Birdman for $51 million, according to TMZ.

We’re sure this saga is far from over.

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY

This Rapper Got A ‘Life-Changing’ Co-Sign From Kanye West

Love Drake’s New Mixtape? Well, It’s About To Get Chopped And Screwed

Dipset Announces ‘Pledge of Allegiance’ Tour, Drops ‘Do Something

Lil Wayne’s Done With Birdman: A Timeline Of The Cash Money Dispute was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: