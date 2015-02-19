Entertainment News
Love Drake’s New Mixtape? Well, It’s About To Get Chopped And Screwed

Drake Performs At The O2 Arena

Ian Gavan

Getty

Drake has announced If Youre Choppin This Its Too Late, a chopped not slopped version of his surprise project. The effort was handled by DJ Candlestick and  hosted by the legendary OG Ron C.

This obviously isn’t the first time anyone’s taken and flipped a project by a known MC. Dangermouse flipped Jay Z’s The Black Album into The Grey Album, for example. Even Drizzy’s Nothing Was The Same was flipped into Choppin Ain’t The Same.


