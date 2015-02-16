Entertainment News
Home

Amber Rose Calls Kim Kardashian A Whore

Leave a comment

amber rose khloe kardashian

Khloe Kardashian isn’t for Amber Rose calling out baby sister Kylie Jenner’s so-called “friendship” with rapper Tyga. Last week, Amber called out 25-year-old Tyga for his alleged romance with the 17-year old Kylie, whose big sister Kim, was her bestie. Now Khloe is firing back at Amber’s remarks and came for the model/actress. Khloe remarked on Twitter:

Amber clapped directly back at Khloe for her subtweets and retorted:

Meanwhile we’re over here awaiting Kanye’s response…

kanye looks at phone

Amber Rose Calls Kim Kardashian A Whore was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Amber Rose , Khloe Kardashian , Kim Kardashian

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close