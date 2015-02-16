Khloe Kardashian isn’t for Amber Rose calling out baby sister Kylie Jenner’s so-called “friendship” with rapper Tyga. Last week, Amber called out 25-year-old Tyga for his alleged romance with the 17-year old Kylie, whose big sister Kim, was her bestie. Now Khloe is firing back at Amber’s remarks and came for the model/actress. Khloe remarked on Twitter:
Amber clapped directly back at Khloe for her subtweets and retorted:
Meanwhile we’re over here awaiting Kanye’s response…
Amber Rose Calls Kim Kardashian A Whore was originally published on theurbandaily.com
Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours