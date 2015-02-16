Amber Rose Calls Kim Kardashian A Whore

Khloe Kardashian isn’t for Amber Rose calling out baby sister Kylie Jenner’s so-called “friendship” with rapper Tyga. Last week, Amber called out 25-year-old Tyga for his alleged romance with the 17-year old Kylie, whose big sister Kim, was her bestie. Now Khloe is firing back at Amber’s remarks and came for the model/actress. Khloe remarked on Twitter:

“I was a stripper since I was 15 years old,” Amber Rose told Foxx. Please don't worry about my sister who has a career & her shit (1) — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 16, 2015

@khloekardashian: together at ONLY 17 🐸☕️ people who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones. (2) — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 16, 2015

Please stop talking about us in interviews mama. None of us talk about you. (3) — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 16, 2015

“@jaileenieweenie: “to provide for her family wyd” not mad she was a stripper. But dont say my sister should be in bed by 7 when she wasn't — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 16, 2015

We get asked questions about people all the time and my sisters and I always take the high road and don't answer. Truth is we don't know (1) — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 16, 2015

these people. I don't know Amber so why would I comment on her. I'm not going to comment on someone I don't know. (2) — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 16, 2015

That's unfair. We all hear things via social media or blogs but I would only want to comment on someone (3) — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 16, 2015

if I actually knew them and or had my own personal history with them. I would think others would want the same respect. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 16, 2015

3 sides to EVERY story. His, hers and the truth. I'm not passing judgment but I wish others would do the same until they have FACTS. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 16, 2015

Amber clapped directly back at Khloe for her subtweets and retorted:

@khloekardashian I'm happy u brought up the fact that I was a stripper at 15…. — Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) February 16, 2015

@khloekardashian I'll be that lil whore to support my family like ur older sister is a whore 2 support hers. We're even 💋 #MuvaGivesFacts — Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) February 16, 2015

Meanwhile we’re over here awaiting Kanye’s response…

