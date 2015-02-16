Entertainment News
Russell Westbrook Leads West To 163 -158 NBA All-Star Game Victory

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook missed 14 games during the first portion of the NBA season with a hand injury. Sunday, during the 64th annual NBA All-Star Game, Westbrook didn’t miss much. The man known for his fiery demeanor on the court and eccentric fashion choices off the court scored 41 points while pacing the Western Conference All Star squad to a five-point win Sunday.

Westbrook did the majority of his damage by setting an All-Star Game record with 27 points in the first half (including 15 in the second quarter). He was one point shy of tying Wilt Chamberlain’s record of 42 points in an All-Star Game. The West led by as many as 20 points during the first half before LeBron James led a run by the Eastern All-Stars to bring the game close in the second half.

‘Oh man, he was in a zone,’ fellow Western All-Star Dirk Nowitzki said of Westbrook while talking to ESPN’s Marc Stein in a post game interview. ‘He was shooting it, he could finish high above the rim, and he’s so explosive. When he makes those threes, he’s tough to guard.’

The on-court spectacle was supplemented by a halftime performance by Ariana Grande, which featured an appearance by Nicki Minaj. For additional NBA All-Star Weekend coverage, continue visiting TheUrbanDaily.

