Entertainment News
Stephen Curry Wins NBA Foot Locker Three-Point Contest

With a percentage of 39.9 from the three-point line this season, Stephen Curry has been lighting it up from deep. He’s been hitting pull up threes and step back threes, so the prevailing wisdom was that standstill threes weren’t a problem. The prevailing wisdom was right, as Curry connected on 13 consecutive shots to win the Foot Locker Three-Point Contest during NBA All-Star Weekend.

Houston’s James Harden, San Antonio’s Marco Belinelli, Portland’s Wesley Matthews, and the Los Angeles Clippers’ J.J. Redick were all eliminated in the first round. Cleveland’s Kyrie Irving put up a score of 17 in the championship round, but he ultimately fell to Curry’s score of 27.

Curry set an NBA record with 272 three-pointers in a season two years ago. For additional NBA All-Star Weekend coverage, continue visiting TheUrbanDaily.

Stephen Curry Wins NBA Foot Locker Three-Point Contest was originally published on theurbandaily.com

