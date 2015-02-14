Entertainment News
Golden Globe and Grammy Award-winning songwriter Diane Warren recently went in on pop star Rita Ora for failing to properly promote the song “Grateful,” which Ora performs on the soundtrack for the Gina Prince-Bythewood-directed film, Beyond the Lights.  The Warren-penned song is up for an Oscar for Best Original Song, and Billboard reports that the no-holds barred songwriter–who wrote Toni Braxton‘s “Un-break My Heart” and Céline Dion‘s “Because You Loved Me”– expressed her disappointment that neither Ora nor the label, Relativity, had done as much as they could or should have to support the song.

Ora will perform “Grateful” on the 87th Annual Academy Awards, which airs on ABC on Sunday, February 22. Common and John Legend’s “Glory,” from Ava DuVernay’s Selma, is nominated in the same category.

Beyond the Lights starred Gugu Mbatha-Raw (who was nominated for an NAACP Image Award for her role in Amma Asante’s Belle) and Nate Parker.

Rita Ora Slammed for Not Promoting Oscar-Nominated “Grateful” was originally published on theurbandaily.com

academy awards , beyond the lights , Diane Warren , gina prince-bythewood , rita ora

