OVO Season Is Upon Us: Drake & Nas Set To Perform Together Tonight

Nas Hosts Party

It really is all about Drake right now, eh?

Hot on the heels of the surprise release of his latest project If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late, Sprite’s official Twitter page fired out a tweet revealing that Drake and Queensbridge lyricist Nas are set to perform together for the first time tonight (Feb. 13).

“It’s hip hop history in the making. @Drake & @Nas share the stage for the 1st time at the #SpriteConcert tomorrow,” the drinks company tweeted.

Little information is known about exactly when or where this concert is scheduled to take place but it appears that the concert is a part of NBA’s All-Star Weekend.

According to HotNewHipHop, the only other time Drizzy and Nas have hit the stage together was alongside J. Cole at the 2011 OVO Fest.

Sprite’s tweet can be seen below:

