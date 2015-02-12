President Barack Obama sure knows how to make fun of himself. In a Buzzfeed video, he joins in for “Things Everyone Does But Just Doesn’t Talk About,” such as making funny faces in the mirror, taking selfies, and doodling. Watch below.

Obama Takes Selfies Just Like Us [VIDEO]

