Obama Takes Selfies Just Like Us [VIDEO]

President Barack Obama sure knows how to make fun of himself. In a Buzzfeed video, he joins in for “Things Everyone Does But Just Doesn’t Talk About,” such as making funny faces in the mirror, taking selfies, and doodling. Watch below.
