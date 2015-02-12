Entertainment News
Obama Takes Selfies Just Like Us [VIDEO]

obama buzzfeed

President Barack Obama sure knows how to make fun of himself. In a Buzzfeed video, he joins in for “Things Everyone Does But Just Doesn’t Talk About,” such as making funny faces in the mirror, taking selfies, and doodling. Watch below.

buzzfeed , President Barack Obama

