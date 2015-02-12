Entertainment News
Meet Young Rapping Drake In His Artsy Short Film

In Drake fashion, he dropped a video out of the blue. This time, it’s a 15-minute short film called “Jungle.”

In the video, we hear Drizzy narrate how he is dealing with his fame in 2015 and how it’s affecting him. But then it moves back and forth into home videos from when he was young to right before he hit it introduced himself as a rapper in 2008 to Toronto’s present.

The visuals are stunning, and they are to be admired. Watch “Jungle” below.

 

