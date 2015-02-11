Brian Williams, the NBC News anchor who has come under scrutiny for falsified reports on Iraq, has been suspended from the network for six months without pay.

Williams served as the show’s managing editor, in addition to being anchor. Deborah Turness, president of NBC News, said in a memo to the New York Times, that

Brian misrepresented events which occurred while he was covering the Iraq War in 2003. It then became clear that on other occasions Brian had done the same while telling that story in other venues. This was wrong and completely inappropriate for someone in Brian’s position.

Williams, 55, has apologized for the incident. “I want to apologize. I said I was traveling in an aircraft that was hit by RPG fire. I was instead in a following aircraft.”

Despite all that, we still admire Williams just because Jimmy Fallon has taken classic rap songs and chopped and screwed them up for Williams to “rap” along. So we bring you the top songs he rapped to.

“Rapper’s Delight”

“Gin and Juice”

“Baby Got Back”

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY

The Explosive Trailer For ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Is Finally Here! [VIDEO]

Jon Stewart Announces ‘Daily Show’ Exit

Missy Elliot + Timberland Are Back In Studio, Thanks Super Bowl!

Thanks, Brian Williams, Now We Won’t Be Getting Any More Raps From You Like These 3 Classics was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: