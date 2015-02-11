Entertainment News
What Made Kanye West Stage Crash Beck? Taylor Swift & The Voices In His Head

US-MUSIC-GRAMMY AWARDS-SHOW

Kanye West made a huge mark on the Grammy Awards this weekend after nearly interrupting Beck the way he did with Taylor Swift years ago. What’s even more interesting is why he did it. West made his way to On Air With Ryan Seacrest to discuss the near-interruption that caused commotion and why the voices in his head were to blame.

“I felt like the whole Grammys, right when it happened, everybody was just looking at me and people started screaming, ‘Kanye! Kanye! Go! Go do it.’ Okay. That didn’t really happen. These are the voices in my head. So, the voices in my head told me to go up.”

West went on to say he wanted to joke around about his Taylor Swift moment, but he realized he didn’t want to take away from Beck’s moment. So, he turned back around, but not before his moment was made.

While Kanye called Back “one of the nicest” and “most respected” musicians in the game, West also went on to say that the moment made others feel better after it happened. Even Taylor Swift was happy that he got out of his seat this year.

“Taylor Swift came up to me right afterwards,” he added. “And tells me I should have went on stage. This is the irony of my life.”

Beyond that, West said he’s “definitely” going in the studio with Swift in the near future. But what about his relationship with The Grammys? ‘Ye said it will remain strained until they fix their voting system.

