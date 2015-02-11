Entertainment News
Finally, We’re Getting A New Miguel Album The Spring

We’re now almost three years removed from the release of Miguel’s last album, Kaleidoscope Dream, and the wait for a new full-length might finally be done. According to his label boss, fans can now expect a new album from the Los Angeles singer before the end of the year.

Mark Pitts, the President of Urban Music at RCA, recently told Billboard that Miguel’s next record is close to complete.

“We’re 90 percent done,” Pitts said.

Its working title is Wild Heart and we’re talking second quarter. He’s more confident, and it’s going to show in the music, his look and in the videos. Miguel is ready to push the button. His first album was about trials and tribulations. The second was OK, we’re here; I wasn’t bugging. And now it’s here we go. He wants people to understand who he is. He’s tired of people asking who are you, what’s that, do you like girls? He tells me, ‘I want everyone to know I am wild, funny, edgy and love women. I need this album to connect.’

Fans will have been pouring over Miguel’s three-song EP released late in 2014 over the last couple months, but a new album is what we’ve all been waiting for.

