Entertainment News
Home

Bobby Brown Slams False Reports On Bobbi Kristina’s Condition

Leave a comment

Bobby Brown’s attorney is slamming online reports surrounding his daughter Bobbi Kristina’s condition. News outlets and online tabloids claim Brown would take his daughter off life support on the third anniversary of her mother Whitney Houston’s death on Feb. 11. Christopher Brown, of the law firm of Brown & Rosen LLC released a statement on the Brown family’s behalf saying:

“We support the candlelight vigil for Bobbi Kristina. The Brown family is amazed by the love and support from all that attended. However the false reports that continue to appear in print and on the internet are egregious, false and will be dealt with at an appropriate time. In particular, the false reporting of TMZ, The National Enquirer, The Atlanta Journal Constitution and the Daily Mail (UK) citing, police sources, family sources and Bobby Brown himself, will receive my attention. The desire to be “first” has clouded the judgment of many reporters as they forgo accuracy. This is a criminal investigation and the integrity of that process requires silence. We continue to request privacy in this matter. We thank everyone that supported the vigil for Bobbi Kristina. God is hearing our prayers.”

MUST READ: Criminal Investigation In Bobbi Kristina’s Bathtub Incident

On Jan. 31, Bobbi Kristina was found face down unconscious in a bathtub in her Roswell, Ga townhouse. She was rushed to Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, where she remains in a medically induced coma. Brown’s statement comes on the heels of his family holding a candlelight vigil for the public to pray for Bobbi Krisitna’s recovery.

We will keep you posted with updates on Bobbi Kristina’s status as more information becomes further available from her family

RELATED STORIES:

Oprah Chokes Up Over Bobbi Kristina’s Devastating Condition: ‘It’s A Sad Time’ [VIDEO]

Bobby Brown Downplays Media Reports On Bobbi Kristina’s Condition: ‘This Is False.’

Bobbi Kristina Found Unconscious In Bathtub

Bobby Brown Slams False Reports On Bobbi Kristina’s Condition was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Bobbi Kristina Brown , Bobbi Kristina life support , bobby brown

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close