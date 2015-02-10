Entertainment News
Home

Here’s How You Can See Kanye’s All Star Concert For Free

Leave a comment

US-MUSIC-GRAMMY AWARDS-SHOW

Following last week’s announcement that Kanye West would be performing live in NYC, many Yeezy enthusiasts were left scrambling through the Internet in search of ways to be there live.

However, Life+Times today revealed that they are set to offer a livestream of the concert. It will be available on the site’s YouTube account at 8PM (EST) on Thursday (Feb. 12).

If you’re looking to head up the event live, it takes place in the Flatiron District of Manhattan this coming Thursday as a part of a Roc Nation-hosted NBA All-Star Weekend. Last year’s NBA MVP Kevin Durant is scheduled to co-host the HTC-sponsored event alongside Mr. West.

For more information on the first annual “Rock City Classic,” head here.

Life+Times dropped this promotional video earlier today:

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY

Robert Glasper Pays Tribute To J Dilla in ‘Dillalude 3′

Snoop Dogg Dissed The Entire Grammys With One Telling Macklemore Photo

Beck Has Some Words For Kanye West

Here’s How You Can See Kanye’s All Star Concert For Free was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Kanye West

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close