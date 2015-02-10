John Legend And Chrissy Tiegen Had Sex At An Obama Event

When asked by Extra where the best place singer John Legend and Chrissy Teigen had sex in public, and Teigen replied, “the Obama thing.”

Yes, the “All of Me” singer and model got freaky at an event by Barack Obama, but don’t worry, it didn’t happen in the White House. Legend agreed that it didn’t happen there, and it was before Obama got elected but he didn’t feel comfortable talking about the situation.

The best part to come out of it all was the pained expression Legend gave when his wife walked away from the cameras. It went kind of like this:

But if having sex with your supermodel wife in public is the worst thing you can feel uncomfortable about, then consider yourself lucky. Watch the clip below.

