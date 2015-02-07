Plus-Size Sexy: 5 Lingerie Shops That Curvy Girls Need To Check Out

Victoria’s Secret is not for every body, but these websites are serving up plenty of plus-size sexy!

The World’s Sexist Brand has come under lots of scrutiny lately as plus size customers have increased the demand for larger sizes. And if what the brick-and-mortar shops are offering up is any indication (many don’t sell panties over a size large), there is a great need for Victoria’s Secret to offer ladies with a fuller figure something in their selection.

Shouldn’t everyone have the option to wear something a little sexy? With Vickie’s taking up about 35 percent of the lingerie market, they’re the largest lingerie vendor around. While their sizes run up to a size 16, there’s still a huge segment of women that can’t wear their clothes.

Voluptuous VS customers are fed up, and now there’s a petition calling on the brand to expand its range of sizes. Until Victoria’s Secret gets its act together on offering larger sizes, there are some vendors that you can shop at when you want to wear something a little sultry to bed.

Adore Me

You may not have heard much about Adore Me outside of Facebook (they’ve only recently started advertising on TV), but this Website is a real gem.

What They Offer: Adore Me specializes in bra and panty sets, and it all looks amazing. There are also some corsets and slips.

Why We Love Them: They offer a little of something for women with different ideas of what looks good. Although they do lean more toward the pretty-and-lacey and of the style spectrum, that’s not all they offer. Adore Me even has you take a style quiz (including your bra size) to help determine some items that you might like. The great thing here is that it all comes in your size, so you’re not going to have to deal with the frustration of finding something that you absolutely love only to find out that the vendor doesn’t carry it in your side.

Fig Leaves

Fig Leaves has been around for a while, but the Website has definitely stepped up its game over the years. Now it’s a can’t-miss destination when buying your unmentionables!

What They Offer: They have everything! This is not an exaggeration. It’s not just bras and panties. There are babydoll slips, chemises, garters, basques and more!

Why We Love Them: Fig Leaves doesn’t just sell one brand of lingerie, so you have your pick! But even better than that is the fact that this means you don’t have to limit yourself to just one line of lingerie.

Lane Bryant/Cacique

Lane Bryant is pretty much top-of-mind for anyone thinking of plus-size style. It’s an immediate go-to and their semi-annual sales are phenomenal!

What They Offer: Bras, panties, corsets, chemises etc. They have lots of the basics in different prints and designs, but they added in a couple new products (like waist cinchers) that you might like.

Why We Love Them: Lane Bryant is the standard in plus-size style for a reason. Their pieces are cute and chic, and customers are familiar with their sizings and fit. That means picking something out is a snap for shoppers that don’t have a lot of time. Not to mention, they’re expanding the Cacique brand every day. Most recently they added a line from Sophie Theallet that is the right mix of e

Lingerie Diva

If you Google “Plus Size Lingerie,” Lingerie Diva is one of the first results to pop up. A quick visit to the Website almost immediately tells you why because of their massive selection.

What They Offer: What are you looking for? They’re likely to have it. Aside from the usual bras and panties, Lingerie Diva has babydoll slips, costumes, corsets and tons more.

Why We Love Them: Lingerie Diva offers the widest range of styles for plus size women with a category of items for women that ae 5X and up. It’s not much of a selection (most brands top out at 3X, but it’s something. It even includes corsets.

Hips & Curves

It might take a little digging to find Hips & Curves, but the search is well worth it! The clothes seem to be pretty decent quality at an affordable price.

What They Offer: There are the usual bra and panty offerings (sooo cute), but the real draw are some of their more specialized products. There’s a category for petticoats and bloomers, should you ever need them. And the selection there could double a different type of lingerie.

Why We Love Them: Hips & Curves has a really unique spin on sexy. They have some creative stuff that would look too fly come Halloween. We’re not talking about the usual sexy nurse, sexy maid, sexy school girl, sexy [insert generic profession here]—although they do have that, too. Some of the details would be awesome if you wanted to go a little sexy with your goth or steam punk look. You could even kinda do a western look! These pieces just look like a lot of fun to wear.

MORE ON STYLE & BEAUTY:

Introducing The ‘SoBeautiful’ App: The Beauty You Need On The Go

GET THE LOOK: Beyonce’s Soft Waves at the 2015 Grammys

Plus-Size Sexy: 5 Lingerie Shops That Curvy Girls Need To Check Out was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: