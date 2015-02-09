Bobbi Kristina Brown’s Family Plans Public Prayer Vigil For Tonight

Bobbi Kristina Brown continues to fight for her life after being put in a medically-induced coma once she was found face down in a bathtub. Her family is now preparing a prayer vigil for her Monday night.

People Magazine reports that 21-year-old’s condition hasn’t changed, who remains on life support since January 31.

“There has been no change” in her condition, a Brown family member tells PEOPLE. “We are hoping that God will see fit to perform a miracle in her, so that he will get the glory.” The family source describes the situation as “wait and see. Everyone is praying; we have laid hands on Krissi and have been praying for a miracle. I don’t know why that is so controversial. If it were your child, you would do the same thing. Where there is life, there is hope.”

The vigil, called “Shining a Light for Healing,” will take place in Riverdale, Ga.

