Trending: What Happened Backstage At The Grammys!

//
Last night was a great night at the Grammys! Sam Smith was the big winner of the night, taking home 4 awards!
Kanye had another “Kanye moment”…. AND Alot of stuff went down backstage!
Check out all the pics from backstage at the Grammys here!!!
2011 Grammys
,
2012 Grammys
,
2014 Grammys
,
2015 Grammys
,
Beck wins Grammys
,
Best Memes of Grammys 2014
,
Chris Brown and Rihanna grammys
,
grammys
,
Grammys 2011
,
Grammys 2015
,
Grammys beck
,
Grammys best of
,
Grammys missy elliot
,
Grammys sam smith
,
grammys winner list
,
Grammys winners and losers
,
Justin Bieber at grammys
,
Queen Latifah ordained minister at 2014 Grammys
,
Sam smith wins 4 Grammys
,
The Grammys
Also On RadioNOW 100.9: