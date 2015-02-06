MORE THAN 320,000 STUDENTS IN 34 LOCATIONS ACROSS THE U.S. WILL SEE ACADEMY AWARD® BEST PICTURE NOMINEE “SELMA” FOR FREE

Viacom’s Paramount Pictures, which is distributing “SELMA,” is coordinating the programs with participating theaters in the U.S. For a list of participating theaters in select cities offering free admission to students during this program and for information on group sales, visit www.SelmaMovie.com/studenttickets

Middle and high school students who present a current student ID or report card at the box office of any participating theater will receive free admission while tickets last.

The nationwide efforts are inspired by the success of the program in New York City, in which 27 African-American business leaders created a fund for 27,000 of the city’s 7th, 8th and 9th grade students to see the film for free. Due to the overwhelming demand, the New York City effort sold out in the very first weekend and was expanded to 75,000 tickets.

To help get the word out about the program, tweet using the hashtag #SelmaForStudents.

Indianapolis Join’s The Movement To Bring “SELMA” To Students was originally published on indyhiphop.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: