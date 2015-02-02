NFL Hall Of Famer Warren Sapp Arrested After Super Bowl

Football great Warren Sapp was arrested for soliciting a prostitute last night in Phoenix.

According to ABC 15, Sapp, 42, was this morning (February 2) and charged with two counts of assault and one count of soliciting a prostitute. Police state that the Hall-of-Famer met two women in a hotel lobby before taking them up to his room. But when they started talking money, an argument and physical altercation occurred and made its way into the hallway around 2:30 a.m.

Sapp was in Phoenix covering the Super Bowl as an analyst for the NFL Network. He has officially been suspended by the network after his arrest. He has been working with the network since 2008.

