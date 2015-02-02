French Montana might just be the best rapping bowler of all time. The emcee recently hit ESPN’s celebrity tournament and he came out the victor.

Chris Paul was another celebrity who competed in the event.

In fact, ESPN aired this instead of a game between the Lakers and Knicks.

It looks like Montana has a lot of skills outside of the booth, too.

What’s his secret? “It’s all in the wrist,” he said.

French Montana Is Better At Bowling Than He Is At Rapping was originally published on theurbandaily.com

