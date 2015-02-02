Entertainment News
Home

Why Kevin Hart Declared War On Drake, Meek Mill And Lil Duval

Leave a comment

Kevin HartWar has been declared between stars and it’s all because of a Kevin Hart picture. After Hart posted a photo of himself wearing a black leather vest, Drake took the opportunity to clown the comedian.

Drake And Lil Wayne In Concert - Mountain View, CA“Kevin…no. Please don’t do this tonight,” Drake said in a caption on Instagram. “#IsThatLeatherDriFit #PleaseTellMeThereAreOtherOptions #ThisIsABillBellamyFit #BalmainWillNotHireYou #ThisManIsOverlyLit.”

But Drake wasn’t the only one to have a laugh about this ‘fit.

meek mill“Let’s start a petition for Kev to take this shirt off,” Meek Mill said in a similar caption. “Come on, man. You from Philly.”

Lil Duval got in on the joke. “Maaaaaan, @kevinhart4real, if u don’t get the fuck outta here with that full body waist trainer on.”

Well, Hart didn’t like these jokes, so he declared war.

After that, Hart went in on Meek Mill, using an old picture of the emcee that he said was of a “flat chested young Black woman.”

Kevin then posted a shot of Lil Duval with guns to his head. “What level of cooning were you trying to reach with this picture?” Hart asks in the caption.

Finally, Hart dropped a photo of Drake in a bathtub.

“This is truly your ‘WORST BEHAVIOR,’” Hart said. “You just went 0 to 100 real quick with this dumbass picture…Holy shit Drake looks like the type of guy that would drink his own bathwater.”

And since Hart wasn’t done declaring war, he also went on to battle Will Ferrell and it wasn’t even close.

Why Kevin Hart Declared War On Drake, Meek Mill And Lil Duval was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Drake , kevin hart , meek mill

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close