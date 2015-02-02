Why Kevin Hart Declared War On Drake, Meek Mill And Lil Duval

War has been declared between stars and it’s all because of a Kevin Hart picture. After Hart posted a photo of himself wearing a black leather vest, Drake took the opportunity to clown the comedian.

“Kevin…no. Please don’t do this tonight,” Drake said in a caption on Instagram. “#IsThatLeatherDriFit #PleaseTellMeThereAreOtherOptions #ThisIsABillBellamyFit #BalmainWillNotHireYou #ThisManIsOverlyLit.”

But Drake wasn’t the only one to have a laugh about this ‘fit.

“Let’s start a petition for Kev to take this shirt off,” Meek Mill said in a similar caption. “Come on, man. You from Philly.”

Lil Duval got in on the joke. “Maaaaaan, @kevinhart4real, if u don’t get the fuck outta here with that full body waist trainer on.”

Well, Hart didn’t like these jokes, so he declared war.

After that, Hart went in on Meek Mill, using an old picture of the emcee that he said was of a “flat chested young Black woman.”

Kevin then posted a shot of Lil Duval with guns to his head. “What level of cooning were you trying to reach with this picture?” Hart asks in the caption.

Finally, Hart dropped a photo of Drake in a bathtub.

“This is truly your ‘WORST BEHAVIOR,’” Hart said. “You just went 0 to 100 real quick with this dumbass picture…Holy shit Drake looks like the type of guy that would drink his own bathwater.”

And since Hart wasn’t done declaring war, he also went on to battle Will Ferrell and it wasn’t even close.

