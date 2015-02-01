Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch has a dislike of media obligations that has been well chronicled and even parodied. But it hasn’t always been that way. In 2003, after Lynch totaled 238 yards for his Oakland Technical High School team during the Oakland Athletic League Silver Bowl title game, Lynch had plenty to say to reporters.

‘Our linemen—oh my God!’ Lynch told a reporter after the game. ‘If my linemen wasn’t so good… Oh my God…I don’t know what to do. And me being as broke as I am, I’m about to find a way to treat my linemen to Sizzler.’

The 2003 clip was a sharp contrast to Lynch’s current sound bites, which are either nonexistent or of the one-sentence variety. During Lynch’s final, NFL-mandated, five-minute press conference last week, he told reporters not to expect anything different.

‘Hey look, I mean, all week I told y’all what’s up,’ Lynch said. ‘And for some reason y’all continue to come back and do the same thing that y’all did. I don’t know what story y’all trying to get out of me. I don’t know what image y’all trying to portray of me. But it don’t matter what y’all think, what y’all say about me.’

Lynch and the Seahawks are scheduled to face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX at 6:30 p.m. EST on NBC.

Video Proof That Marshawn Lynch Didn’t Always Ignore The Media was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: