sports
HomeSports

Video Proof That Marshawn Lynch Didn’t Always Ignore The Media

Leave a comment

Seattle Seahawks v Arizona Cardinals

Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch has a dislike of media obligations that has been well chronicled and even parodied. But it hasn’t always been that way. In 2003, after Lynch totaled 238 yards for his Oakland Technical High School team during the Oakland Athletic League Silver Bowl title game, Lynch had plenty to say to reporters.

‘Our linemen—oh my God!’ Lynch told a reporter after the game. ‘If my linemen wasn’t so good… Oh my God…I don’t know what to do. And me being as broke as I am, I’m about to find a way to treat my linemen to Sizzler.’

The 2003 clip was a sharp contrast to Lynch’s current sound bites, which are either nonexistent or of the one-sentence variety. During Lynch’s final, NFL-mandated, five-minute press conference last week, he told reporters not to expect anything different.

‘Hey look, I mean, all week I told y’all what’s up,’ Lynch said. ‘And for some reason y’all continue to come back and do the same thing that y’all did. I don’t know what story y’all trying to get out of me. I don’t know what image y’all trying to portray of me. But it don’t matter what y’all think, what y’all say about me.’

Lynch and the Seahawks are scheduled to face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX at 6:30 p.m. EST on NBC.

Video Proof That Marshawn Lynch Didn’t Always Ignore The Media was originally published on theurbandaily.com

marshawn lynch

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close