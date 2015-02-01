Entertainment News
Home

50 Cent Confronts A$AP Rocky Over Tatted Up Holly Via Instagram

Leave a comment

A woman believed to be one of 50 Cent’s latest love interests has been making the news, and 50 has added to the speculation via his Instagram account. The multi-platinum rapper posted a screen capture of what appears to be an Instagram direct message between his ex, model ‘Tatted Up Holly,’ and rapper A$AP Rocky.

50_Cent-Instagram_Shade

‘Hey Luv [sic], I really like ur [sic] style and would luv to build if ur free,’ the message read.

The post was followed by 50 Cent making the following comment:

‘Boy of [sic] boy, last time I seen this punk he had a dress on. You can’t afford Holly. I gave her habits, get your weight up first boy. Bentley and better over here, n***a can you buy that? F**k you think I’m Kanye and you Wiz, LOL.’

The relationship between Holly and 50 is believed to be over, since the model posted a text message on Instagram calling 50 Cent a ‘manipulating woman beater’ and a ‘bully.’ During the exchange, which has since been deleted, Holly claimed to have pictures of 50 Cent assaulting her.

TattedUpHolly-deleted_IG

A$AP replied later Saturday night via Twitter writing, ‘I see beautiful women n [sic] get inspired, ain’t know she was urs [sic], got respect 4 U [sic] so quit acting like a jealous sugar daddy, keep it classy bruh.’

 

50 Cent Confronts A$AP Rocky Over Tatted Up Holly Via Instagram was originally published on theurbandaily.com

50 cent , A$AP Rocky

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close