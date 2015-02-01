Entertainment News
Floyd Mayweather Says Pacquiao Bout ‘Not Made Yet’ Via Instagram

Floyd Mayweather

Boxing enthusiasts who have been waiting nearly six years to see a bout between Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather Jr. may have to wait longer—if the fight even happens. Friday, Pacquiao’s promoter, Bob Arum of Top Rank, told the New York Post they hoped to finalize the fight in the next few days. Other outlets took things a step further saying the fight was already set. Apparently no one told Mayweather.

‘Laying back, relaxing, enjoying good weather, palm trees and piña coladas,’ Mayweather wrote via Instagram. ‘While they continue to lie about making the fight… I’m just going to continue to travel and explore the world on my private jet.’

With the potential for a multimillion dollar purse at stake, things are seemingly back to where they were on January 16, when Top Rank Vice President Carl Moretti told ESPN.com that Pacquiao and Top Rank had already agreed to terms and were waiting on Mayweather and HBO to iron the details on their end.

Talks between Mayweather and Pacquiao previously broke down over drug testing. A link to Mayweather’s Instagram post is below.

Floyd Mayweather Says Pacquiao Bout ‘Not Made Yet’ Via Instagram was originally published on theurbandaily.com

