Bobbi Kristina Found Unconscious In Bathtub

Bobbi Kristina Brown is in recovery after being found unconscious in a bathtub.

The one-time reality star is breathing again after she was discovered passed out in the by her husband, Nick Gordon, and a friend. TMZ.com reports that Nick immediately started performing CPR as emergency crews were called.

Authorities in Georgia said Bobbi was rushed to a nearby hospital once cops and paramedics arrived, and doctors were able to stabilize her breathing. It’s not clear what may have caused Bobbi Kristina to pass out at this time.

Perhaps the most chilling thing about this situation is that her mother, the legendary Whitney Houston, died in a similar fashion around this time just three years ago. She passed away the night before the Grammys, and her body was discovered in a bathtub.

