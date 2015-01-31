Followers of Brooklyn, New York’s Nitty Scott MC have likely been witnessing a subtle change if they’re paying attention to the rapper’s Instagram feed. It’s a change that was not lost on Hot 97’s Ebro Darden, Peter Rosenberg, and Laura Styles during a recent interview with Nitty Scott. During a conversation that covered feminism, artistic freedom and more, the trio of radio personalities stumbled upon another personal detail about Nitty Scott in relation to her dating history.

‘Shout out to Kendrick; that’s the homie,’ Nitty said, in reference to a past relationship with Kendrick Lamar. ‘That was my boo. That was my thing. I was seeing him and him only for at least a year. That is still the homie…The people that were in charge of my career in the past, that was a relationship that they were not comfortable with.’

Nitty Scott revealed that the relationship—which she says occurred prior to Kendrick’s 2011 album Section.80—wasn’t able to flourish under advice from her management team that dating Kendrick was what they referred to as ‘not a good look.’ She said the pair amicably split and remain friends. The entire interview can be viewed below.

Nitty Scott Recalls Her Relationship With Kendrick Lamar was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: