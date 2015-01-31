Entertainment News
Home

Ne-Yo’s ‘Non-Fiction’ Projected For A Top 10 Chart Debut

Leave a comment

Ne-Yo

Billboard magazine reports little movement is expected at the top of their Billboard 200 album sales chart, with Taylor Swift continuing to dominate sales. But one artist who is expected to impact both Billboard’s chart and the weekly SoundScan tally is Ne-Yo. Based on projections from music industry news site, HitsDailyDouble.com, Ne-Yo is projected to sell between 30,000 and 35,000 copies of his most recent album, Non-Fiction. If the projections hold up, Ne-Yo will have earned the distinction of all six of his albums arriving to top 10 debuts on the charts.

Non-Fiction was released January 27 via Motown to somewhat mixed reviews. The album earned an average Metacritic score of 59—with high marks from the likes of Entertainment Weekly but lower scores from Complex and Rolling Stone.

The album’s lead single, ‘She Knows’ featuring Juicy J entered the Billboard ‘Hot 100’ singles chart at the #50 spot before peaking at the #38 spot during a 10-week run. Updated versions of both the Billboard 200 chart and SoundScan’s weekly sales report with finalized sales figures will be available Wednesday, February 4.

Ne-Yo’s ‘Non-Fiction’ Projected For A Top 10 Chart Debut was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Ne-Yo

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close