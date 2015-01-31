Serena Williams just won another championship.

Serena conquered the Australian Open for the first time since 2010 with a win over Maria Sharapova in straight sets. There was little doubt Serena would win and her quest to become the greatest of all time was too much for her rival. At times the match was intense, but Serena knows her opponent too well and edged out Sharapova 6-3, 7-6. With this being Sharapova’s 16th loss in a row to the champ, you could say Serena takes her lunch money for a living.

Even though Serena is clearly a legend, she is still chasing history. She was tied with two previous greats for a short time at 18 championships, and winning the Aussie Open places her at 19. To become the greatest she will have to win four more to break the record. If Serena remains healthy for the next few years, it will not be long before she hits 23 trophies.

For now Serena can enjoy the 3.1 million dollars she gets for winning. Can you say on top of the world? Congrats to the queen.

Serena Williams Wins The 2015 Australian Open, Her 19th Major Championship was originally published on theurbandaily.com

