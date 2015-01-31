Looks Like We Finally Have A Pacquiao Vs Mayweather Fight To Look Forward To

The hype surrounding a highly anticipated fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao could turn into a very lucrative reality within the next few days. George Willis of the New York Post reports that Pacquiao’s promoter is optimistic things will be finalized within in a matter of days.

‘Everybody is doing the right thing,’ Arum told The Post. ‘We’re looking to complete the paperwork. Everything is moving in the right direction. Hopefully, the next couple of days it will get done.’

Late Friday night, TMZ reported both Mayweather and Pacquiao had already agreed to terms. Citing an unnamed source, TMZ Sports said, ‘Both fighters have agreed to fight and a date and location (Vegas) have already been set.’

Pacquiao and Mayweather were recently spotted talking at an NBA game featuring the Miami Heat. The bout between the two fighters has been in negotiations at various points since 2009.

