Dr. Dre Sells $32 Million And The Photos Are Insane

Dr. Dre just keeps on winning.

According to TMZ, the rapper-turned-entrepreneur recently sold his Hollywood Hills mansion for a majestic $32.5 million.

The gossip site also reports that the Aftermath Entertainment founder sold the mansion for more than twice what he paid for it back in 2011, which is believed to be around $15.4 million. Not a bad little bit of business, eh?

Last Spring, Dr. Dre paid a reported $40 million for the former home of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and his wife, actress Gisele Bündchen, located in the affluent Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California.

Furthermore, the Los Angles Times reported early last month that Dr. Dre was planning on building a 10,000-square-foot music studio underneath the residence.

To check out the photos of Dr. Dre’s recently sold house, click here.

Dr. Dre Sells $32 Million And The Photos Are Insane was originally published on theurbandaily.com

