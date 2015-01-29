sports
Do Pro Football Players Have Fantasy Teams? We Got An NFL Running Back To Break It Down

We know that NFL players get taunted and praised on Twitter by fans all season to put strong numbers on the board in fantasy sports. But we never thought they’d also have to hear it from their fellow teammates in the locker room. NY Giants running back Rashad Jennings told us that along with reviewing game plays and getting pumped up with motivation, his teammates also remind him to rack up points for their own fantasy leagues.

Jennings is also one of the healthiest players in the NFL. Get the recipe for his must-have breakfast shake, and find out if he’ll finish his career as a Giant, in the clip above.

