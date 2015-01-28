Entertainment News
Truth Time: Big Sean Gets Candid On Naya Rivera Break Up

Big Sean is finally clearing the air over gossip surrounding the demise of his engagement to ex-fiancée Naya Rivera. The “I Don’t F$&k With You” rapper  chopped it up in the February edition of Complex magazine were he set the record straight on allegations on why his highly publicized relationship with the Glee actress came to an end last April. According to Sean, the romance fizzled due to the couple having more arguments than moments of happiness. Naya caused quite a stir when she accused Sean on Twitter of stealing a Rolex from her once the engagement ended. Sean vehemently denied Naya’s claims and stated:

“First of all, why would I have to steal a Rolex?” says Sean. “Second of all, every Rolex that I have, I have receipts for, papers for, certificates of authenticity for. I would never steal a Rolex from anybody. You see that tweet got deleted in like 20 seconds.”

MUST READ: The Wedding Is Off! Big Sean Ends Engagement To Naya Rivera

While rumors claimed Sean ditched Naya because she was extremely jealous and controlling (which he refused to comment on), the rapper does drop some hints to her behavior. When Sean was questioned if Naya displayed the antics like the ones she did on Twitter, Sean coyly remarked:

“You can come to that conclusion yourself if you just look at the facts,” he says before pausing and then letting out a laugh. That’s probably why he says he wasn’t shocked by it. “I felt like it was unnecessary drama ‘cause in my eyes it wasn’t true. I wasn’t surprised by it,” he says with a another long laugh. “Even though I didn’t steal anything, I wasn’t surprised by it.”

Always gotta trust ya gut there, Sean!

