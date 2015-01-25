With their 2010 independent mixtape, Fan Of A Fan, Tyga and Chris Brown saw the single ‘No BS’ enjoy a 18-week stint on the Billboard magazine ‘Hot 100’ chart, while ‘Deuces’ peaked at the #14 spot in the midst of a 22-week run. The pair will have major label backing for retail installment, as both Brown and Tyga took to Twitter to announce the February 24 release date for their Fan Of A Fan album.

Brown and Tyga released their ‘Ayo’ single in December of 2014, and the frequent collaborators will also join Trey Songz’s Between The Sheets Tour. The tour commences January 27 in Hampton, Virgina and ends March 8 in Inglewood, California.

Mixtape hosting site DatPiff states the original Fan Of A Fan mixtape was streamed 542,000 times with over 586,000 downloads. Brown’s tweet about the scheduled album release date can be viewed below.

Chris Brown Announces ‘Fan of A Fan’ Album Release Date With Tyga was originally published on theurbandaily.com

