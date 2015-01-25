Entertainment News
CeeLo Green Releases Surprise Album Online

Look who’s been busy in the studio. CeeLo Green is taking a play straight from Beyoncé’s playbook and dropped a surprise album via his Soundcloud account. The former coach of The Voice released, TV On The Radio, which features the Goodie Mob member singing over famous TV theme songs. The nine-track project is the first bit of music Green’s released since his 2013 single, “Only You” which is slated to appear on his upcoming fourth studio album, Girl Power. Green’s latest piece of work has the Gnarls Barkley vocalist singing and rapping over such television theme songs as Knight Right, Peanuts, and Family Ties.

MUST READ: VH1 Serves Up ‘Atlanta Exes’ First Look & Cee Lo’s Ex-Wife Needs Permission To Date?

Where’s CeeLo been hiding? Green has been keeping a low profile after his Twitter blunder last September on the heels of making a no contest plea deal to dropping ecstasy in a woman’s drink in Los Angeles back in 2012. The woman accused Green of sexual assault but wasn’t charged due to authorities not having enough evidence to proceed. Green made eyes online bug out when he started tweeting head scratching remarks on rape saying:

Women who have really been raped REMEMBER!!!

Green has since deleted the controversial tweets and deactivated his account but came back on the social media site. Green has apologized for the remarks. Listen to the tunes below.

