Entertainment News
Home

Ernie Banks Dies At 83: MLB Pioneer Remembered By President Obama

Leave a comment

President Obama Awards Presidential Medal Of Freedom

Former Chicago Cubs shortstop, Ernie Banks—affectionately known in baseball circles as ‘Mr. Cub’—died Friday night at age 83. The cause of Banks’ death has yet to be revealed, but there was an immediate reaction both in and outside of baseball once the Cubs’ broke the news.

Michelle and I send our condolences to the family of Ernie Banks, and to every Chicagoan and baseball fan who loved him,’ President Obama said in a released statement. President Obama presented Banks with the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, in 2013.

Banks hit 512 home runs during a 19-year career that began in 1953 when the Chicago Cubs made him their first African-American player by purchasing his contract from the Negro League’s Kansas City Monarchs for $10,000. ‘Mr Cub’ played in 14 All-Star games, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1977, and he became the first Chicago Cub to have his number retired.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emmanuel, Cubs Chairman, Tom Ricketts, and MLBPA executive director Tony Clark all expressed their condolences via statements. Banks would have turned 84 on January 31, 2015.

Ernie Banks Dies At 83: MLB Pioneer Remembered By President Obama was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Chicago Cub , Ernie Banks , President Obama

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close