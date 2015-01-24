Entertainment News
Home

Golden State Warriors’ Klay Thompson Blacks Out With A 37-Point Quarter

Leave a comment

Sacramento Kings v Golden State Warriors

Before inking him to a $70 million, four-year contract extension in November of 2014, the NBA’s Golden State Warriors were at least considering trading their budding shooting guard, Klay Thompson for All-Star power forward Kevin Love. As the Warriors enjoy the NBA’s best record at 35-6, the decision to stick with Thompson is paying dividends. Thompson put in another casual day at the office by scoring 52 points against the Warriors’ Pacific Division rivals, the Sacramento Kings in a 126-101 victory.

Thompson had a respectable 13 points at halftime before erupting for an NBA record 37-points in the third quarter. During the historic run, Thompson hit all 13 shots he attempted, including nine consecutive three-pointers without a miss. The Sacramento Kings entire team had 22 points in the third quarter.

Klay Thompson’s outburst comes on the verge of the NBA’s All-Star Weekend in New York City. With the exhibition’s starters having already been announced Thursday night, the duty of voting for the reserves falls upon NBA head coaches, who likely saw Thompson’s record-breaking performance Friday night. Golden State Warriors’ head coach, Steve Kerr, will coach the Western Conference All-Stars.

Golden State Warriors’ Klay Thompson Blacks Out With A 37-Point Quarter was originally published on theurbandaily.com

golden state warriors , Klay Thompson

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close