Before inking him to a $70 million, four-year contract extension in November of 2014, the NBA’s Golden State Warriors were at least considering trading their budding shooting guard, Klay Thompson for All-Star power forward Kevin Love. As the Warriors enjoy the NBA’s best record at 35-6, the decision to stick with Thompson is paying dividends. Thompson put in another casual day at the office by scoring 52 points against the Warriors’ Pacific Division rivals, the Sacramento Kings in a 126-101 victory.

Thompson had a respectable 13 points at halftime before erupting for an NBA record 37-points in the third quarter. During the historic run, Thompson hit all 13 shots he attempted, including nine consecutive three-pointers without a miss. The Sacramento Kings entire team had 22 points in the third quarter.

Klay Thompson’s outburst comes on the verge of the NBA’s All-Star Weekend in New York City. With the exhibition’s starters having already been announced Thursday night, the duty of voting for the reserves falls upon NBA head coaches, who likely saw Thompson’s record-breaking performance Friday night. Golden State Warriors’ head coach, Steve Kerr, will coach the Western Conference All-Stars.

Golden State Warriors’ Klay Thompson Blacks Out With A 37-Point Quarter was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: