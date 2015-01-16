We were all pretty shocked when we found out Amber Rose had filed for divorce from Wiz Khalifa especially since the duo seemed so happy every time we would see them. The hip-hop couple split after Amber allegedly grew tired of Wiz’s cheating ways (according to sources, she caught him sleeping with twins in their house).

While Wiz has been silent about the breakup, apparently moving on with his life like he was never married at all, Amber openly expressed how hurt she was by it all.

Amb posted a photo on Instagram with the caption, “Miami Bound.” A fan commented underneath the fly pic saying, “you should get back with wiz!” She replied, “I want to.”

As much as we want Amb to find a man who will respect and not cheat on her, we understand that she misses him.

Amber Rose Wants Wiz Khalifa Back & We Understand, But… was originally published on hellobeautiful.com