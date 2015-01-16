Amber Rose Wants Wiz Khalifa Back & We Understand, But…

We were all pretty shocked when we found out Amber Rose had filed for divorce from Wiz Khalifa especially since the duo seemed so happy every time we would see them. The hip-hop couple split after Amber allegedly grew tired of Wiz’s cheating ways (according to sources, she caught him sleeping with twins in their house).
While Wiz has been silent about the breakup, apparently moving on with his life like he was never married at all, Amber openly expressed how hurt she was by it all.
Amb posted a photo on Instagram with the caption, “Miami Bound.” A fan commented underneath the fly pic saying, “you should get back with wiz!” She replied, “I want to.”
As much as we want Amb to find a man who will respect and not cheat on her, we understand that she misses him.
RELATED STORIES:
Amber Rose Files For Divorce From Wiz Khalifa & We’re Like Nooo…
Dirty Dog Diaries: Amber Rose Caught Wiz Khalifa In Bed With Twins?
Wiz Khalifa Overshares On Instagram With A Naked Picture, But Will Anyone Mention His Son With Amber Rose?
INSTADAILY: Amber Rose, Wiz Khalifa & Baby Bash Are One Big Adorable Family
INSTADAILY: Amber Rose, Wiz Khalifa & Baby Bash Are One Big Adorable Family
1. We Are So In Love With Amber Rose's Lil' Family!1 of 33
2. Do The Hokey Pokey2 of 33
3. Lessons From Daddy3 of 33
4. Teach Me How To Dougie4 of 33
5. Baby Bash Serving Rick Ross Realness5 of 33
6. Daddy & Me6 of 33
7. The Shade7 of 33
8. The Lovely Couple8 of 33
9. Wiz & Amber In Love9 of 33
10. Wiz & Amber Are Perfect Together10 of 33
11. Happy B-Day Baby Bash!11 of 33
12. Look At The Beautiful Kid They Created12 of 33
13. Baby Bash!13 of 33
14. Amber May Be A "Muva," But She's Still Trill14 of 33
15. See...Still Trill15 of 33
16. Baby Bash Loves To Play16 of 33
17. Muva Is Ridiculously Fly!17 of 33
18. We Told You!18 of 33
19. Muva & Baby Bash Time19 of 33
20. On Top Of The World20 of 33
21. A Perfect Mix Of Amber & Wiz21 of 33
22. Merry Christmas Baby Bash!22 of 33
23. Twinsies!23 of 33
24. We Can't Get Enough Of Baby Bash!24 of 33
25. Muva's #FBF Are The Cutest You've Ever Seen!25 of 33
26. The Happy Couple26 of 33
27. Daddy & Bash Time27 of 33
28. Happy Holidays From The Khalifas!28 of 33
29. Mr. & Mrs. Khalifa29 of 33
30. He Loves Muva30 of 33
31. Couples Who Take Selfies Together...Stay Together31 of 33
32. insta-wiz-amber32 of 33
33. Amber's Babies33 of 33
Amber Rose Wants Wiz Khalifa Back & We Understand, But… was originally published on hellobeautiful.com