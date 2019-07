Photo Credit: Getty Images Nomi Ellenson

If you are enjoying the benefits of being in one of the states where Marijuana is legal, but hate the weight gain that having the munchies causes, you may want to look into “Skinnygirl Marijuana.” Talk show host, and entrepreneur Bethenny Frankel has decided to expand her Skinnygirl brand with a form of marijuana that won’t induce hunger. Read more about her business venture here

