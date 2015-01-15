Entertainment News
Home

Snoop Dogg Is A Grandfather At 43!

Leave a comment

The Doggfather is now a grandfather. Snoop Dogg announced his eldest son, Corde Broadus, 20, has welcomed his first child, Zion with girlfriend Jessica Kyzer. Snoop posted on  a photo collage on Instagram of his loved ones with the newest addition to the family. The rapper posted in the caption:

Zion. U have a lot of love WAitn on u grandson!!

Snoop’s wife, Shante Broadus got in on the action, posting pictures of the bouncing baby boy:

My First Born @1lovesociety Gave Me My First#Zionkalvin  #Mamatae

Snoop then reposted a picture of his son with little Zion and remarked:

Proud grandad. My son spank n grandson Zion !!Jah bless

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook!

 

Snoop Dogg Is A Grandfather At 43! was originally published on theurbandaily.com

snoop dogg

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close