Snoop Dogg Is A Grandfather At 43!

The Doggfather is now a grandfather. Snoop Dogg announced his eldest son, Corde Broadus, 20, has welcomed his first child, Zion with girlfriend Jessica Kyzer. Snoop posted on a photo collage on Instagram of his loved ones with the newest addition to the family. The rapper posted in the caption:

Zion. U have a lot of love WAitn on u grandson!!

Snoop’s wife, Shante Broadus got in on the action, posting pictures of the bouncing baby boy:

My First Born @1lovesociety Gave Me My First#Zionkalvin #Mamatae

Snoop then reposted a picture of his son with little Zion and remarked:

Proud grandad. My son spank n grandson Zion !!Jah bless

