The Weeknd Arrested For Slugging A Police Officer!

R&B crooner The Weeknd is about to sing for his freedom. TMZ is reporting The Weeknd got popped by the police on Saturday in Las Vegas, where he’s accused of punching one of their fellow officers. According to the web site, the incident occurred after the “Love Me Harder” singer was involved in a fight inside the Cromwell Hotel in the wee hours of the morning. When police arrived on the scene, the fight was still going strong. As cops tried to bust up the brawl, one of them some how managed to pull The Weeknd into an elevator during the encounter. An officer claims that’s when the singer punched him in the head, and was promptly booked on charges of battery of a protected person. The Weekend was later released on bail.

MUST READ: The Weeknd ft. Rick Ross & ScHoolboy Q – “Often” (Remix) [MUSIC]

So far, The Weeknd is keeping quiet about entire incident but did allude to it on Instagram. After his release, The Weeknd posted a picture with the caption:

escaped from Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, fans of the Canadian artist can expect to see some of The Weeknd’s music in the highly anticipated Fifty Shades of Grey film.  Last month it was announced The Weeknd’s “Earned It” will appear on the movie’s soundtrack. With song’s lyrics of:

You deserve it/ The way you work it/ ‘Cause girl you earned it

it is fitting The Weeknd’s music would appear on the soundtrack considering the film is centered on S&M. Fifty Shades of Grey hits theaters Feb. 13.

The Weeknd Arrested For Slugging A Police Officer! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Fifty Shades of Grey , the weeknd

