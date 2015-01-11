Entertainment News
Home

Beyoncé Sparks Pregnancy Rumors On Instagram; Lenny Kravitz Books Super Bowl & More!

Leave a comment

Beyoncé decided to have a little fun this Sunday by whipping the world into a frenzy with a simple post on Instagram.

There’s been speculation for days over whether Bey and Jay Z have another baby on the way, ever since she posted a shot from Cambodia that looked like she might be hiding a baby bump in her jumper. Since people are always looking for an official baby announcement, making mountains out of bunched up cloth, Bey thought it might be time to really give everyone something to chatter about.

Bey shared a shot of herself buried in sand that was molded to look like her body. However, there was one big thing that people couldn’t take their eyes off of: her especially round belly! Naturally, most outlets are taking this uncaptioned picture as an official announcement that she’s having another baby. Of course, it could also be possible that Bey was having trolling everyone.

Instagram Photo

Only time will tell if she’s actually with child once again. In the meantime, it’s really anyone’s guess.

Lenny Kravitz Books Super Bowl

Katy Perry won’t be the only one putting on a display during Super Bowl haf time this year. She’ll be sharing the field with none other than Lenny Kravitz, and we can’t wait to see what he’s going to slay us all with! READ MORE.

Black Woman Helps You Erase Your Embarrassing Text Messages

Ever had a text message that you desperately wanted to take back after you hit “Send.” Now you can thanks to the On Second Thought app, which was co-founde by a tech-savvy young sister named Maci Peterson! READ MORE.

Kanye West Settles Artistic Legal Battle

Kanye West can finally put claims that he stole someone’s artwork to rest. The “Power” rapper has just settled the $150,000 lawsuit brought against him by Italian photographer Fabio Massimo. READ MORE.

50 Cent Photobombed By Leonardo DiCaprio

It was already a great night for 50 Cent as he snagged a shot with none other than Naomi Campbell, who will pop up on his rival show “Empire” this season. What he didn’t know is that another celebrity hopped into his pic with the supermodel! SEE how Leonardo DiCaprio made 50’s already great picture even better.

Beyoncé Sparks Pregnancy Rumors On Instagram; Lenny Kravitz Books Super Bowl & More! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

beyonce , beyonce pregnant , Kanye West , lenny kravitz

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close