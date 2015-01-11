Entertainment News
Jennifer Hudson To Star On Broadway In ‘The Color Purple’

Jennifer Hudson is about to make her Broadway debut. The Academy-Award winning actress has been cast to play Shug Avery in the upcoming revival of The Color Purple. The news was announced by the show’s producers Oprah Winfrey and Scott Sanders on Jan. 9. Jennifer follows in the footsteps of her American Idol alum and rival Fantasia Barrino, who starred in the original run of the play in 2007.  The new production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Alice Walker, is coming from London where it debuted in 2013.

MUST READ: Jennifer Hudson Does Hilarious Remix To Viral ‘P.O.P Hold It Down’ Vine Video [EXCLUSIVE]

According to the show’s press release:

With a fresh, joyous score of jazz, ragtime, gospel and blues, this stirring family chronicle follows the inspirational Celie, as she journeys from childhood through joy and despair, anguish and hope to discover the power of love and life.

The original run of the play began in 2005. Jennifer displayed her excitement on Twitter where she remarked:

So far the show is being tight-lipped on who will play the lead of Celie, which was portrayed by Fantasia. Jennifer’s appearance in The Color Purple marks her first role in a musical since her smash 2006 performance in Dreamgirls. The Color Purple opens this fall.

Jennifer Hudson To Star On Broadway In 'The Color Purple' was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

