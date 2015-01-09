Entertainment News
How Much Money Did Dr. Dre Make Per Second In 2014?

Dr. Dre made approximately $20 per second in 2014, according to SkyRange. The startling figure is likely thanks to the producer’s involvement in Apple’s acquisition of Beats last year, of course.

“Selling Beats headphones to Apple for $3 billion led rapper, producer and entrepreneur Dr. Dre to earn nearly $20 a second in 2014,” the site says of its findings. “Dre’s deal with Apple gave him the biggest single-year payout in the history of the music industry.”

According to SkyRange’s calculations, Dre earned  $620,000,000.00 last year, or $19.66 per second. For comparison, the site lists Beyonce at $3.65 per second, Diddy and Jay Z both at $1.90 per second and Rihanna at $1.52 per second.

