PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS RECAP: Here’s The FULL List of Last Night’s Winners

Miss the People’s Choice Awards last night? No worries, I have your FULL list of winners right here!

The 41st Annual People's Choice Awards - Show

Favorite Comedic Movie Actress

Melissa McCarthy

Favorite Comedic Movie Actor

Adam Sandler

Favorite Hip-Hop Artist

Iggy Azalea

Favorite Male Country Artist

Hunter Hayes

Favorite Daytime TV Host

Ellen DeGeneres

Favorite TV Icon

Betty White

Favorite Cable Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show

Outlander

Favorite Action Movie Actor

Chris Evans

Favorite Cable TV Actor

Matt Bomer

Favorite Comedic TV Actress

Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting

Favorite Competition TV Show

The Voice

Favorite Country Group

Lady Antebellum

Favorite Humanitarian

Ben Affleck

Favorite Thriller Movie

Gone Girl

Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress

Chloe Grace Moretz

Favorite Network TV Drama

Grey’s Anatomy

Favorite Dramatic TV Actress

Ellen Pompeo

Favorite Actress In A New TV Series

Viola Davis

Favorite Movie Actor

Robert Downey Jr.

Favorite Dramatic Movie Actor

Favorite TV Show

The Big Bang Theory

Favorite Network TV Comedy

The Big Bang Theory

Favorite New TV Show

Jane The Virgin

Favorite Movie

Maleficent

Favorite Movie Actress

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawerence WINK GIF

Favorite Movie Duo

Shailene Woodley & Theo James

Divergent

Favorite Action Movie

Divergent

Favorite Action Movie Actress

Jennifer Lawrence

Favorite Comedic Movie

22 Jump Street

Favorite Dramatic Movie

The Fault in Our Stars

Favorite Family Movie

Maleficent

The World Premiere Of Disney's "Maleficent"

Favorite Comedic TV Actor

Chris Colfer

Favorite Dramatic TV Actor

Patrick Dempsey

Favorite Cable TV Comedy

Melissa & Joey

Favorite Cable TV Drama

Pretty Little Liars

Favorite Cable TV Actress

Angie Harmon

Favorite TV Crime Drama

Castle

Favorite Crime Drama TV Actor

Nathan Fillion

Favorite Crime Drama TV Actress

Stana Katic

Favorite Network Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show

Beauty and the Beast

2012 TCA Summer Press Tour - Showtime And CW Panels

Favorite Cable Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show

Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor

Misha Collins

Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress

Kristin Kreuk

Favorite TV Duo

Nina Dobrev & Ian Somerhalder

Favorite TV Character We Miss Most

Sandra Oh as Cristina Yang

Favorite Actor In A New TV Series

David Tennant

Favorite Sketch Comedy TV Show

Saturday Night Live

Favorite Animated TV Show

The Simpsons

Favorite New TV Drama

The Flash

Favorite Male Artist

Ed Sheeran

Favorite Female Artist

Taylor Swift

Favorite Group

Maroon 5

Favorite Breakout Artist

5 Seconds of Summer

Favorite R&B Artist

Pharrell Williams

Favorite Album

x

Ed Sheeran

Favorite Song

“Shake It Off”

Taylor Swift

anigif_enhanced-12872-1415633164-25

 

 

 

 

 

 

