PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS RECAP: Here’s The FULL List of Last Night’s Winners

Miss the People’s Choice Awards last night? No worries, I have your FULL list of winners right here!
Favorite Comedic Movie Actress
Melissa McCarthy
Favorite Hip-Hop Artist
Iggy Azalea
Favorite Male Country Artist
Hunter Hayes
Favorite Daytime TV Host
Ellen DeGeneres
Favorite TV Icon
Betty White
Favorite Cable Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show
Outlander
Favorite Action Movie Actor
Chris Evans
Favorite Cable TV Actor
Matt Bomer
Favorite Comedic TV Actress
Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting
Favorite Competition TV Show
The Voice
Favorite Country Group
Lady Antebellum
Favorite Humanitarian
Ben Affleck
Favorite Thriller Movie
Gone Girl
Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress
Chloe Grace Moretz
Favorite Network TV Drama
Grey’s Anatomy
Favorite Dramatic TV Actress
Ellen Pompeo
Favorite Actress In A New TV Series
Viola Davis
Favorite Movie Actor
Robert Downey Jr.
Favorite Dramatic Movie Actor
Robert Downey Jr.
Favorite TV Show
The Big Bang Theory
Favorite Network TV Comedy
The Big Bang Theory
Favorite New TV Show
Jane The Virgin
Favorite Movie
Maleficent
Favorite Movie Actress
Jennifer Lawrence
Favorite Movie Duo
Shailene Woodley & Theo James
Divergent
Favorite Action Movie
Divergent
Favorite Action Movie Actress
Jennifer Lawrence
Favorite Comedic Movie
22 Jump Street
Favorite Dramatic Movie
The Fault in Our Stars
Favorite Family Movie
Maleficent
Favorite Comedic TV Actor
Chris Colfer
Favorite Dramatic TV Actor
Patrick Dempsey
Favorite Cable TV Comedy
Melissa & Joey
Favorite Cable TV Drama
Pretty Little Liars
Favorite Cable TV Actress
Angie Harmon
Favorite TV Crime Drama
Castle
Favorite Crime Drama TV Actor
Nathan Fillion
Favorite Crime Drama TV Actress
Stana Katic
Favorite Network Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show
Beauty and the Beast
Favorite Cable Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show
Outlander
Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor
Misha Collins
Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress
Kristin Kreuk
Favorite TV Duo
Nina Dobrev & Ian Somerhalder
Favorite TV Character We Miss Most
Sandra Oh as Cristina Yang
Grey’s Anatomy
Favorite Actor In A New TV Series
David Tennant
Favorite Sketch Comedy TV Show
Saturday Night Live
Favorite Animated TV Show
The Simpsons
Favorite New TV Drama
The Flash
Favorite Male Artist
Ed Sheeran
Favorite Female Artist
Taylor Swift
Favorite Group
Maroon 5
Favorite Breakout Artist
5 Seconds of Summer
Favorite R&B Artist
Pharrell Williams
Favorite Album
x
Ed Sheeran
Favorite Song
“Shake It Off”
Taylor Swift
