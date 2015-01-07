Entertainment News
Swizz Beatz Calls DMX's 'Redemption Of The Beast' A 'Fake Album'

A new DMX album, Redemption of the Beast, is set to be released this month. However, Swizz Beatz has called it a “fake album” on social media, adding that he and X are crafting a new project together.

“I see a lot of people hitting me about this album,” Swizz said via Instagram. “I can tell you 100 percent this is not the album X and I are working on! I feel like Timbo with the Aaliyah movie right now…We got fire coming.”

Swizz elaborated on his stance with another post on Instagram. “When the dog come back, you will know 100 percent! Stop the B.S fake albums!”

DMX’s Redemption of the Beast is set to be released January 13.

Swizz Beatz Calls DMX’s ‘Redemption Of The Beast’ A ‘Fake Album’ was originally published on theurbandaily.com

